EFCC operative commits suicide, probe begins

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has taken his own life on Monday at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

PRNigeria gathered that the deceased, a member of Course 5, was described as diligent, efficient, and unassuming.

The Commission is exploring possible factors, including mental health and family challenges, that may have contributed to the operative’s depression and tragic decision.

When contacted on the incident, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, told PRNigeria that an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

The EFCC has not released the operative’s name pending the conclusion of the investigation.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the organisation, which said details will be provided as more information becomes available.