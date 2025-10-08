EFCC, NSC join forces against money laundering, smuggling

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) have resolved to strengthen their inter-agency collaborations against money laundering, smuggling, and other economic crimes.

This resolution was reached on Monday, when the newly-appointed Customs Area Controller of the Oyo and Osun Area Command, Comptroller G.I. Aliyu, paid a familiarization visit to the Acting Director of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Hauwa Ringim.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

According to Aliyu, “The NCS as a critical revenue generating agency shares the vision of the EFCC as the frontier against money laundering, smuggling and other economic infractions that threaten our national development.

“This visit is strategic in strengthening our existing collaboration. The synergy between the NCS and the EFCC is indispensable.

“Our mandates intersect in various operations: from curbing illicit financial flow to trade-based money laundering, intercepting contraband goods and enforcing fiscal policies.

“The need for continued intelligence sharing and mutual support cannot be over emphasized.”

He disclosed that the command under his leadership was committed to deepening inter-agency collaboration with the EFCC and other key security and law enforcement agencies.

“We believe that through collaboration, capacity building and transparent communication channels, we can achieve great success in curbing economic sabotage and improving national revenue,” he said.

He, therefore, commended the Ola Olukoyede leadership of the EFCC for its remarkable achievements in the areas of asset recovery, enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment and sensitization on corruption, economic and financial crimes.

“These efforts resonate deeply with the NCS’s drive towards integrity, professionalism and accountability in service delivery,” Aliyu said, noting that the EFCC earned its global reputation as Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption and law enforcement agency through a dogged commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes.

In her response, Ringim expressed delight with the visit, noting that it was a clear and unequivocal step towards achieving the mandates of both agencies.

She assured the Controller of EFCC’s willingness for a strategic partnership, joint task force engagements and exchange of actionable intelligence with the NCS, noting that such partnership and collaborations will see to the growth of national economy and safer financial space.