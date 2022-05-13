Subscribe
Crime

EFCC nabs YahooYahoo Academy owner, 16 ‘trainees’ in N3m a year apartment

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested one Afolabi Samad, owner of a Yahoo Yahoo Academy in Abuja.

The 24-year-old was arrested by EFCC operatives in a sting operation on Thursday alongside 16 of his students.

The youngsters between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma, a suburb of Abuja.

The owner of the alleged Academy reportedly rented the three-bedroom flat for N3 million to impact the tricks of cyber-frauds on his apprentices for undisclosed fees.

Item recovered from the suspects included laptops, phones, charms and two vehicles: a Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander.

A statement  by EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

