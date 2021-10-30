EFCC nabs two herbalists, four students, 20 others in Oyo

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has nabbed two self-claimed herbalists: Ajisafe Toheeb and Ogundayo Usman; four students of Lead University; and 20 others for internet-related fraud.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

While the herbalists were nabbed in the notorious Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, others were nabbed in various other parts.

Uwujaren said: “They were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

“Items recovered from them include cars, mobile phones, television sets, Play Station5, laptops, among others.”

The suspects are: Soyinka Emmanuel Oluwafemi, Olaoti Fawaz, Omoke Ogbonaya, Okhiria Alex, Olamilekan Ibrahim, Olagoke Olalekan, Adeniran Ibrahim Adesina, Olasupo Temitayo Ayomide, Adeniran Basit, Ogunsetan Gbolahan Oluwasegun, Balogun Salam Omolade and Olamilekan Ibrahim.

Others are Ilesanmi Mayowa, Amao Emmanuel Abiodun, Olakanmi Babatunde Abdulrahmon, Olasile Jide, Dauda Sodiq, Hammed Ayomide Rasheed, Sodiq Olaide, Idris Damilola Yusuf, Abdulramon Mubarak and Ogunbiyi Segun.