EFCC nabs three suspects with 1,144 ATM cards at airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested three suspects at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano while attempting to smuggle out of the country 1,144 Automated Teller Machine cards.

The spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.

The suspects: Abdullahi Usman; Musa Abubakar and Abdulwahid Auwalu, according to Uwujaren, were arrested by operatives of the Kano Zonal Command between November 24 and December 1, 2021.

Abubakar, who was on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was discovered to have concealed 714 ATM cards, while Usman, who was heading to Saudi Arabia, had 298 ATM cards in his possession.

Auwalu, on the other hand, was arrested with 132 ATM cards while trying to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

The suspects, according to the commission’s spokesman, would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.