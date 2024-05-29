EFCC nabs seven illegal miners, two others for N1.2m bribe

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, said its officials have arrested seven suspects for illegal mining activities and seized five truckloads of minerals from the suspects.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday.

The statement partly read, “The arrest, which followed credible intelligence and days of surveillance, was carried out on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

“The suspects are Waliyu Abidoye, Abubakar Auwal, Abdulrauf Hakim, Sabiu Usman, Salihu Godwin, Dauda Mohammed, and Olalekan Aremu.

“At the point of arrest, five truckloads of assorted minerals suspected to be lepidolite, lithium, and precious stones, among others, were recovered from the suspects.”

The statement disclosed further that investigations showed that the suspects lacked the necessary licenses and permits for mining and mineral possession.

“They were also not paying royalties to the federal and state governments, as required by law,” it added.

In related development, the officials also arrested two others, Faleti Waheed and Noah Olalekan, for attempting to secure the release of one of the trucks with a N1.2 million bribe.

“The duo of Waheed and Olalekan approached the EFCC operatives at the point of arrest and negotiated to give them money in order to have their seized truck released.

“The officers played along and got the suspects arrested at the point of delivering the money,” the statement added.

The sum of N995,500 was reportedly recovered from Waheed, who claimed to be a gas station manager, while N201,000 was recovered from Olalekan, who claimed to be a scavenger.

The EFCC added that the suspects will be charged in court once the investigation is completed.