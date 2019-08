The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Alhaji Rijiya Ibrahim, the Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria in Gumi Local Government Area of Sokoto state over alleged diversion of fertilizer.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Sokoto, Abdullahi Lawal, the Head of the EFCC Zonal Office in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, said that Ibrahim and two others were arrested following petitions by seven groups of rice farmers associations in the area.

Lawal said: “It was revealed that Ibrahim connived with one Aminu Musa, storekeeper of Gumi local government area and diverted three trucks of fertilizer and a truck of insecticides and pesticides.

“These belong to members of rice farmers association in the local government allocated to them by the National Headquarter of RIFAN as part of the Federal government support to the farmers.

“However, investigation has revealed that the two suspect sold the goods to one Abdullahi Bashir, a businessman.

“Moreover, all the three suspects were arrested and so far the three trucks of fertilizer are almost recovered and effort is now been made to recover other chemicals.”

Lawal said that the three truck load of fertilizer was valued at N12.42 million while the insecticides and pesticides cost N4.68 million, making a total of N17.1 million worth of goods diverted.

He said that the three suspects had confessed to commission of the offences and would soon be charged to court over conspiracy, diversion of goods and economic sabotage among other crimes.