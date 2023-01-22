EFCC nabs retired Police Officers, others for alleged currency counterfeiting

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a suspected currency counterfeiting syndicate.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the anti-graft agency by its Media Unit on Saturday.

According to the statement, the syndicate involved a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Idris Yusuf, alongside Hassan Abubakar and Ibrahim Yusuf.

The trio were arrested on January 12, 2023 in New Nyanya, Nassarawa State, following intelligence obtained on their suspicious counterfeiting activities.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said.