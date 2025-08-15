EFCC nabs five suspected illegal miners in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five suspected illegal miners involved in the extraction and transportation of ilmenite, locally known as ‘black sand,’ without the requisite license in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that the arrest followed weeks of surveillance along the coastal lines of Mkpanak, in the Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

According to him, the suspects are Samuel Eshiet Akwa, Willie Peter Uboko, Muhammed Tukur, Salmannu Ibrahim, and Jaafar Adam.

He explained that at the time of their arrest, the suspects were conveying 1,200 bags of Ilmenite in a truck without authorization.

“All they had was a waybill indicating that the consignment belonged to a certain WillJane Global Ventures Ltd.

“Preliminary investigations into the matter showed that the said company, WillJane Global Ventures Ltd, is owned by one of the suspects, Willie Peter Uboko.

“He was alleged to have been operating without a mining licence for the past four years and transporting Ilmenite to unidentified destinations,” he said.

Oyewale stated that during questioning, the suspect confessed to being on their way to Onne in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to make a delivery when they were arrested.

He said that the suspects were making useful statements and would be charged in court as soon as investigations were concluded.

