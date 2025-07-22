EFCC nab 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have apprehended 17 suspected internet fraudsters in the Mararaba area of Nasarawa State.

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, July 17, 2025, following credible intelligence linking them to various forms of cybercrime.

Items recovered during the operation include five cars, 20 mobile phones, and four laptops, all suspected to be tools used in the commission of internet-related crimes.

Also Read:

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Post Views: 8