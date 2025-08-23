EFCC invites victims of CBEX fraud to its offices

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Nigerians who lost money to the fraudulent cryptocurrency trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), to its offices.

According to a statement released by the anti-graft agency on Friday, the victims are to report at the commission’s zonal directorates in Ibadan and Lagos.

The EFCC is currently prosecuting three suspects: Adefowoara Abiodun Olanipekun, Otorudo Avwerosuo, and Ehirim Justice Chukwuebuka, over their alleged involvement in the scheme.

The spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in the statement: “Victims who invested through individuals linked to CBEX offices in Ibadan and Idimu, Lagos, are urged to assist ongoing investigations by reporting to the Ibadan Zonal Directorate, 164, Reverend Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State and Lagos Zonal Directorate 2: 7A, Okotie-Eboh Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.”

Oyewale said the commission wants to ensure justice for the victims and strengthen its prosecution efforts.

