The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited a former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed, for explanations on some decisions taken during his tenure.
The ex-Governor revealed this himself in a tweet on his Twitter message.
Ahmed said he was not quizzed on any allegation of fraud.
He tweeted: “Yesterday, I was at the Ilorin Zonal office of EFCC on invitation.
“During the session, I clarified specific budgeted transactions and board-approved decisions of a government body while I was Governor.
“No allegation of fraud was made against me.
“I have since returned home.”
Leave a Reply