EFCC hands over recovered N100m to FG ministry

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has handed N100 million recovered by the anti-graft agency to representatives of the Federal Ministry of Solid Mineral Development in Akwa Ibom State.

The handing over of the money by the EFCC to the federal government ministry, which came in draft, took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Friday.

The Uyo Zonal Director of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Oshodi Johnson, made the presentation on behalf of the Executive Chairman in a brief ceremony in his office.

The recovery was made from mining companies in Akwa Ibom State who had been defaulting in the payment of royalties to the government.

While handing over the draft to the Federal Mines Officer in charge of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Effiong Bassey, Johnson reiterated the commitment of the Commission to ensuring transparency and accountability in funds and asset recovery.

He added that accountability was the way to earn the trust of Nigerians.

He said: “We also want the synergy between Federal Ministries and the EFCC to grow stronger, especially in information sharing, so that we can do more and achieve more with better cooperation at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels and the public must know that we work together.”

He explained that Olukoyede gave the approval that the draft be released “and that is what we are doing here, and the amount on the draft is N100 million.

“I want the general public to know that this is just a tip of the iceberg and the Commission will continue to recover every government kobo that is hanging anywhere.

“We are still investigating and we are going to make bigger recoveries in this sector and beyond, and please sir, continue to provide us with relevant information and we will do more.”

Receiving the drafts on behalf of the Ministry, Bassey commended the Commission for its diligence and dedication, describing the mineral and mining sector as critical to economic stability.

He also commended the Zonal Director for being very swift in his response to the concerns raised in a petition written to the EFCC, which resulted in the record recovery of the sum contained in the drafts.

He said: “This sector is very critical to the economy because without this sector, the country struggles, so the synergy really needs to be deepened.

“With this, we are hoping that much more will come.”

