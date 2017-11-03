EFCC grills, detains ex-Governor over N24b Deziani bribe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday grilled a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, over a N23.9 billion poll bribery scam involving former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Deziani Alison-Madueke.

The former governor was said to have been grilled for over nine hours.

The grilling was said to have lasted from about 9am till 7pm.

At the end of the grilling, sources said Suswam was detained.