The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed a property forfeited by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos State Government for use as isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The six flats of three-bedrooms and a boys’ quarter was forfeited to the Federal Government following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos in 2017.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Friday, the Zonal Head of the EFCC in Lagos, Mohammed Rabo, said the gesture was part of the agency’s support in curbing the spread of the virus.

Rabo said: “This gesture is part of the Commission’s efforts in discharging its own social responsibility towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“The Commission is always committed and ready, alongside its mandate in fighting economic and financial crimes, to also render any essential service that may be required of it in the fight against the pandemic.

“Therefore, the state should not hesitate to call on the commission anytime the need for such an essential service arises.”

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the commission for the gesture, saying it is a welcome collaboration between the Federal Government and the state government.

Sanwo-Olu said: “The handing over is part of the national reach-out to curtail the pandemic.

“It is reassuring that you have been paying attention to what we have been doing, and part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for the COVID-19 patients.

“We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

Sanwo-Olu further assured the Commission that the property would be put to good use.