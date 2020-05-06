The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has announced Dele Oyewale as its new spokesperson.

This was revealed by the outgoing Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Tony Orilade, in a statement on Wednesday.

Orilade said: “On January 9, 2020, I had the rare privilege of assuming the position of the Spokesperson/Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in acting capacity.

“I managed this position till May 4, 2020 when a substantive Head was named in the person of Mr. Dele Oyewale.

“I am using this opportunity to sincerely appreciate you, sir, for your support, in brandishing the Commission’s activities positively.

“As I continue to direct ‘troops’ in the fight against economic and financial crimes using the social media platforms (as Head of Public Interface Unit), I urge you to continue to avail us your medium and professionalism in support of the fight.

“Together, Nigeria shall be a country of our dream.

“God bless you.”

—