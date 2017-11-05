EFCC did not raid Amosun’s residence – Oladele

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes and member representing Imeko-Afon/Yewa North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has dispelled the news of the purported raid of the private residence of the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikun Amosun, in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Describing the rumour as the work of mischief makers, Oladele, who spoke with the press over the weekend, stated that there was no iota of truth in the report.

He urged the general public to disregard the story in its entirety.

He said: “It is very important to reiterate here that there is no truth in the rumor.

“You would recall that this same story was first reported about a couple of weeks ago and the EFCC in a statement released to the public and signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, denied the report that its agents stormed the Governor’s private residence in Lagos, stating further that the EFCC has not been on the trail of Governor Amosun.”

When confronted that despite the denial there was a breaking news over the weekend on the same subject matter to the effect that just three days ago, another report had it that the Lagos Office of the EFCC has finally gained access into the vault of the Governor at his Ikeja residence basement, Oladele said nothing can be further from the truth because he had personally spoken with the Head of Operation in Lagos who denied any such operation by Lagos office. While appealing to members of the public to be vigilant and pay attention to who is reporting or providing the information on the social media, Oladele enjoined social media practitioners to stick to the rule of journalism and professional ethics without which the social media will be turned into a rumor mill.

He said: “Social media can be a very fast and efficient way of disseminating information and to learn about news as they evolve, but the problem is that it is not always the most accurate source of information because people tweet fake news, post rumors that appear very accurate on the face book, clone internet sites and make them appear as real and so on.”