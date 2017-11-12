EFCC did not arrest me over Diezani or any scam – Sen. Bent

One time Senate Committee Chairman on Environment and Ecology, Senator Grace Folasade Bent, has debunked media reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested her over the N23 billion ongoing probe with a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Bent said the reports were maliciously contrived by those she described as ill-informed hack writers and destroyers of destinies.

She said what was published against her was pure falsity, which, according to her, was baseless from all indications.

She said she had nothing to do with any financial scam or fraud during or after her tenure in the Senate and has never been found wanting in any shady deal with anyone, just as she dismissed the reports as the handiwork of political foes.

Bent said she was scandalized and upset by reports peddled mostly online that she was a beneficiary of the so-called Diezani largesse and that she was arrested by the EFCC in connection with missing ecological funds.

She said nothing of sort ever occurred, adding: “EFCC never arrested me on any allegation, since I did not commit any fraud. I wonder where such atrocious reports linking me with financial scam sprouted from.

“To set the record straight, I had to contact the EFCC for clarifications and to clear every mist of doubt created on my person by the report.

“I was not aware of the reports at first. Well wishers from far and near drew my attention to what was published against me. It was, indeed, damaging and I condemn the publications with all vehemence. I do not know what the authors had gained for attempting to damage my hard earned reputation.”