EFCC detains Director General over alleged misappropriation of N1.3b

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

He was detained over alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3 billion.

The source added that Okechukwu arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja at about 1.30pm on Saturday to honour its invitation.

As at the time of filing this report, Okechukwu was still in the custody of the EFCC, the source stated.

“He is still with operatives of the EFCC,” the source said.

When contacted, EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the invitation of the VON DG, but declined further comment.