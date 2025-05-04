EFCC denied us access to give VeryDarkMan food – Friends

Friends and associates ofControversial social media critic and influencer, Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, have expressed serious concern over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s refusal to allow them to provide him with food.



Recall that VDM’s legal representative, activist-lawyer Deji Adeyanju, in a statement, alleged that VDM was arrested by EFCC operatives on Friday.



The arrest has sparked outrage online and raised questions about a certain bank’s alleged complicity in what critics describe as a targeted crackdown.



In a five-minute video released by Koko Pee, one of VDM’s close friends, he revealed that the EFCC denied him the opportunity to bring food to VDM, stating that the Commission would provide food themselves to him.

“We are here at the EFCC headquarters, trying to take food and go and see VDM. The body that took the beating needs to eat,” Koko Pee said.



A few minutes later, he released another video while returning from the EFCC headquarters, saying, “There is a standing order for no one to see him or give him food until Monday.”



At the time of filing this report, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale was unavailable for comment or call. As all numbers attached to the EFCC social handles proved abortive.





