The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has deepened its probe into All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, The PUNCH has learnt.

To this end, the EFCC has written a letter to the Code of Conduct Bureau, requesting copies of Tinubu’s asset declaration form.

A copy of the letter which was published by an online news medium, The Peoples Gazette, revealed that the investigation into Tinubu began last year after the removal of erstwhile Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

The letter marked CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, dated November 6, 2020, was signed by the then Lagos zonal head, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is now the Chairman of the EFCC.

The letter read in part, “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with the outstanding requested information of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the EFCC Act 2004.”

Attempts to speak with the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.

However, a senior EFCC official confirmed the authenticity of the letter, adding that it was part of a wider probe.

The official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the probe was sequel to some petitions written against Tinubu since 2018 which Magu had failed to act on.

The source said, “The letter is authentic. The EFCC is in receipt of several petitions against Tinubu including one involving alleged fraud in Alpha Beta Consulting.”

A former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara, had written petitions to the EFCC, accusing the firm of tax evasion and being run by Tinubu albeit by proxy.

In t he writ of summons marked LD/7330GCMW/2020, Apara asked the respondents to appear within 42 days or judgment may be given in their absence.

Apara had also instituted a lawsuit against Tinubu.

In his statement of claim, he stated that Tinubu controlled the company which was receiving 10 per cent of the taxes collected on behalf of the state.

The former MD said as the head of the company, he began looking into its finances and he made many startling discoveries such as mysterious transfers of over N20bn to various companies.

He stated, “N550million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 15/5/18 N850million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 14/3/15.”

The claimant said N960 million was spent on purchasing HITV’s 300,000,000 shares.

Apara stated that Tinubu was furious that he was looking into the company’s finances and this led to his demotion and eventual exit.

However, Alpha Beta Tax consultancy firm, Alpha Beta LLP, denied allegations levelled against it by Apara, adding that he had diverted about $5m during his time as managing director by inflating a contract which was worth about $300,000 and then diverted a separate N6bn to personal use.

The firm said it had reported Apara’s alleged fraud to the appropriate authorities but he had refused to show up and rather remained in Dubai.

The firm said Apara’s allegations levelled against Tinubu were specious and diversionary.

