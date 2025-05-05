EFCC confirms, speaks on VeryDarkMan’s arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The anti-graft agency confirmed this to BBC News Pidgin through its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Monday.

Speaking on the development, Oyewale said VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners on the allegation of cyberstalking.

He said, “We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners.

“We will release him when he meets the bail conditions and we will take the case to court as soon as possible; we are law-abiding.”

When asked if the case was connected to Guaranty Trust Bank, Oyewale noted that the petitions were from different individuals and the agency owed them a duty of protection.

Oyewole added that the commission was planning to arraign the social media activist.

