EFCC Chair, Edun present as ex-Rivers Administrator meets Tinubu

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, were present at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday when a former Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, met with President Bola Tinubu.

Ibas arrived at the State House at about 5:50pm amid calls for the probe of his six months tenure as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

Edun and Olukoyede arrived at the Villa shortly after him.

Though no official communication has been issued by the Presidential Media Team, there have been calls for the probe of the former Chief of Naval Staff.

Also Read:

Following the reinstatement of democratic rule in the state by President Tinubu on September 18, 2025, the the Rivers State House of Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, had said it would investigate the state expenditure under Ibas during the six months of emergency rule.

The Eagle Online is reporting that with the lifting of the emergency rule, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other democratic structures were reinstated in the state.