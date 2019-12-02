Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the early hours of November 28, 2019 arrested 23 Internet fraud suspects at a building which is being used as training outpost for potential cyber criminals on Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village, Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are: Uzoma Chibuike; Bob Okwondu; Stanhope Wise; Kingsley Maxwell; Otuokpani Chukwuma; Onyedikachi Ogwuegbu; Ocheowoni Odey Ogbudu; Franklin Ukoh; Emmanuel Odinkaru and Okpani Daniel Maduabuchi. Others are Onyekachi F. N. Akwukwaegbu ; Obinna Kalu; Emmanuel Chima; Mbutidem Godwin Daniel; Darlington Rowland Victor; Chibuike Ogu; Elijah Samuel; Chibuozo Prince; Ogbonna Kelvin; Michael Rufus; Peter Jerry and Nwakwuoke Kingsley.

The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 35, confessed that they were undergoing training in various aspects of cyber criminality such as Love Scam, Online Trading Scam and Identity theft.

During questioning, the suspects narrated how they were recruited into the “Academy” to be trained in cyber crimes.

According to them, while on training, they all carryout various functions such as Cooks, Duty master and ICT manager in the regimented premises to ensure a smooth running of the Academy.

At the time of their arrest, the following items were recovered from the suspects: 25 HP laptops, five Dell laptops, one Lenovo laptop, one Toshiba laptop, one Asus laptop, one Acer laptop and accessories.

Also recovered from them were 13 Android phones of different models, six small phones, one MTN 4G Wi-Fi, two universal modems and one ATM card.

The owners of the Academy are still at large.

At the conclusion of the ongoing Investigation, the culprits would be charged to court, a statement by the EFCC on Sunday said.