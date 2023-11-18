EFCC boss tasks CSOs on grassroots’ anti-graft campaigns

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) across the country to engage in robust anti-corruption campaigns at the grassroots.

This is contained in a press release by the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Saturday in Abuja

Olukoyede made the call at an engagement between the EFCC and CSOs in Akwa-Ibom, Abia and Cross River.

According to Olukoyede, the task of fighting corruption requires the buy-in of every stakeholder in the country, including people at the grassroots.

“Do not leave the fight against corruption to the EFCC alone, support the work of CSOs to enlighten the public, particularly the ones at the grassroots. It’s all about sacrifice.

“We at the EFCC want to ensure that things are working. We must all put our hands on deck to enable us to win this fight,” he said.

The EFCC Chairman, represented by the Uyo Zonal Commander of the commission, Bawa Saidu, enjoined the participants, who are closer to the grassroots, to spread the message of anti-corruption.

Olukoyede also urged the CSOs to support the EFCC with relevant intelligence to expose corrupt practices in the society.

According to him, such support is important as the success of the EFCC is the success of every Nigerian.

In his remarks, Head, Public Interface Unit of the Commission, Tony Orilade, outlined several ways of reaching the Commission.

These, he said, include using the Eagle Eye App, the Commission’s hotline(08093322644), info@efcc.gov.gov, and its website: www.efcc.gov.ng; and @officialefcc, among others.

Orilade said that the commission could be reached by the public at any time.

Speaking on the expected roles of the CSOs in supporting the Commission, ASE II Aisha Mohammed said that the engagement was to get more inputs on how to win the war against corruption.

“We need you to be our eyes, our ears. We are here to brainstorm on how we can improve on our preventive mandate, we don’t know it all.

“CSOs are the major stakeholders we have and we will always consult and collaborate in the overall interest of the nation,” she said.

She also outlined some of the commission’s anti-corruption initiatives, which include setting up integrity clubs in Primary Schools and Zero Tolerance Clubs in tertiary institutions” EFCC boss stated.

Representatives of CSOs at the engagement said they would support the EFCC in its crusade against corrupt practices.

Clifford Thomas of Foundation for Civic Education, Human Right and Development Advancement and Nkechi Udoh of Ukeme Development Initiative spoke on the works of the EFCC and proposed positive ways of strengthening its mandate.

They embraced the idea of a grassroots campaign and promised to give the initiative a greater push.