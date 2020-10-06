The Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested one Adebayo Olawale of 25, Fashina Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju of Christ Apostolic Church, Ile-Ife, Osun State, for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of lafiya quarters, Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State to the tune of N12.7 million.

The duo were apprehended at Ile Ife following a petition jointly written by the relatives of the victim.

They alleged that the suspects conspired and defrauded the victim via social media platforms and phone calls under the pretence that he won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position.

Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim severally using fake Facebook account names: Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo, and deceived the victim into believing that his parents have a company abroad and will make him (victim) the Nigerian Manager of the Company in Lagos.

The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation.

He also promised him $30,000 and expensive gifts such as iPhone and jewelleries.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that N12,798,387, proceeds of the fraud, were traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank.

Pastor Adesoju, his alleged accomplice, received a car (BMW), a plot of land and various sums of money from the proceeds of crime for his spiritual intervention.

Both suspects have volunteered useful information and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the EFCC said in a statement.