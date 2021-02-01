The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gusau, Prof Magaji Garba, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was detained by the agency last Thursday after honouring an invitation in relation to his alleged involvement in a case of abuse of office, corrupt practices, and contract scam.

A competent source at the anti-graft agency disclosed that the VC, sometime in 2018, fraudulently obtained N260 million from a contractor, Alhaji Shehu Sambo, owner of Ministaco Nigeria Ltd., on the pretext that the university was going to award a contract worth N3 billion for the construction of a perimeter fence to his company.

But the contract did not materialize, prompting Sambo to petition the anti-graft agency.

The source said, “The VC is still being grilled by investigators of the EFCC, who are interested in knowing what happened to the money.”

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest on Monday but did not give further details.