Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ilorin Zonal Office have arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa: Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency announced the development in a statement on Monday.

The 28 other suspects are Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi; Salauden Adam; and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are: Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike; Ademola Adebukola; and Adeniyi Olamilekan.