The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested twin brothers: Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo, over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested at their hideout in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday, following intelligence received by the Commission on their activities.

Analyses conducted so far on their phones and laptops have linked them to the alleged offence.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.