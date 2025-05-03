EFCC arrests three suspects behind Q-net scam

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have nabbed three suspected fraudsters linked with Q-net scam in the country.

The suspects: Olaniyan Joshua, Oyetunde Julius Akano, and Victor Oluwale, are currently undergoing interrogation in the Commission.

They were arrested on May 1, 2025 in Abuja.

Operating under the name: “Mighty Infinity Millionaire Limited,” the trio falsely claimed to be representatives of Q-net, a global e-commerce and direct selling company.

While Q-net has since denied any link with the suspects and their activities, investigations further revealed that they were equally running a fraudulent university training in pavilions and under trees, offering fake Bachelor of Science degrees in Medicine, Nursing, Cybersecurity, Computer Studies, and Geology, among others with a false claim of affiliation with Quest International University, Malaysia.

Student victims were charged between N1.2 million and N1.3 million as registration fees from which the suspected scammers raked in hundreds of millions in proceeds of crime.

Earlier on March 24, 2025, the Commission raided Q-net University at Compensation Layout, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja, where it arrested 133 suspects.

