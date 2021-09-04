EFCC arrests suppliers of suspected adulterated oil

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested five suppliers of suspected illegally-refined petroleum products to a multinational construction company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested on September 1, 2021 at the premises of the company while offloading the suspected products.

The suspects are: Kelvin Ibe, Anslem Onyelosi, Kelly Omamogho, Jude Tochi and Kelvin Duru.

Reports showed that the suspects have been supplying adulterated products to the company without being detected.

However, surveillance by the EFCC led to the arrest.

The suspects were arrested alongside four (4) trucks with registration numbers: MBA 340 XA; XB 867 NGK; GWK 66XA; and UMA 39 YW.

They will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the EFCC said.