The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

It said the suspects between 17 and 29 years were picked up on Friday morning at their hideout in Wisdom Estate located at Akobo area of Ibadan.

The EFCC said the suspects were arrested in the morning operation, which followed series of intelligence on alleged criminal activities of the syndicate.

The anti-graft agency said that items recovered from the suspect included: a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents.

It said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the anti-graft agency had in the last few months arrested several youths over various fraudulent activities.