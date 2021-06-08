Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested seven suspected Internet fraudsters in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

The anti-graft agency announced the development in a statement on Monday.

The suspects: Victor Chukwu, Abdulahi Mustapha, Promise Eze, Ozor Prince, Kolawole Bamisaye, Eze Daniel and Okona Chukwuemeka, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday following credible intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects included phones and laptops.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said in the statement.