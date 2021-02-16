The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 12, 2021 arrested seven persons in Benin City, Edo State for alleged internet fraud.

The suspects, who were arrested based on actionable intelligence by the Commission, are Agbi Alaba Favour, Aigbata Wilson, Chukwudi John, Momodu Abdulmalik, William David, Acien Simeon and Otasowie Osariemen.

Items recovered from the suspects included laptop computers, mobile Phones, a Toyota Camry car and a Mercedes-Benz GLK 350.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said.