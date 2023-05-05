EFCC arrests ‘Police Officer’, 42 others over alleged internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday arrested a self-acclaimed Police Officer, Tijani Oluwaseun, and 42 others for alleged internet fraud activities.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in he issued on Friday in Abuja

Uwujaren said the cybercriminals were arrested at Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He said: “Aside Oluwaseun, who claimed to be an officer serving in Ede, Osun, the other suspects include Dahud Sodiq Temidayo, Emmanuel Chidibe Peter, Alan Joseph Opeyemi, Sodiq Iyanu Babatunde, and Abiodun Olukoya Ibrahim.

“Others are Adebanjo Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, Olokode Ajibola Obaloluwa, Emiade Azeez Ayotunde, Okeowo Oluwadayo Ahmed, Oludare Abdulazeez Ajadi, Emmanuel Sunday John and Wisdom Alloy.

“They also include Yusuf Nurudeen, Kadiri Oluwasegun Sodiq, Daniel Christopher Imlegu, Tijani Babatunde, Abubakar Faruq Oluwapelumi, Oyeneye Jerimiah Abiodun, Clement Temitope, Balogun Olatunji, Akinboyede Idris Olawole, Akinlade Gbemileke and Afeez Lekan.”

The rest, according to Uwujaren, are Bankole Timilehin, Akande Olanrewaju, Arowolo Ololade, Kelvin Udanyi, Ayanmo Sunday, Olanusi Bolaji, Victor Ogheneremu, Ogunboye Ayodeji, Emmanuel Ayomide and Ojo Odegbele,

Also arrested were Sotunde Tobi, Ayodele Felix, Festus Akindeji, Jonathan Taiwo Resurrection, Agun Michael Okikiola, Olawale Oluwaseyi Ezekiel, Adeife Adeleke, Taiwo Ayanmo and Aduraja Samuel Olaoluwa.

Uwujaren added: “Items recovered include eleven exotic cars, several laptops, numerous iPhones, apple wrist watches, expensive video games and golden teeth worth millions of naira worn by one of the suspects.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.”