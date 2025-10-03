EFCC arrests oil firm manager for alleged diversion of N500m

Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the manager of an oil firm, Emadeb Energy Service Limited, Abdulazeez Gbadebo, for the alleged criminal diversion of N500 million.

His arrest followed a petition by Emadeb Energy Service Limited alleging that it discovered through external audit that the suspect illegally diverted and sold bulk petrol to customers by manipulating the pump meters and diverting N500 million that accrued from the fraud to his personal bank account.

Investigations carried out by the Commission revealed that the suspect sold bulk petrol and diesel to different individuals and received payments through his private bank accounts.

Items recovered from him included an ash-coloured Mercedes Benz, an ash-coloured mini cooper, a green-coloured mini cooper, an ash-coloured mini cooper, and a white Mercedes Benz GLK.

Others are, one original authorisation letter from Kaduna Geographical Information System (KADGIS), a certificate of occupancy with file number KDL 328159, one three bedroom fully detached bungalow, and three landed properties.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said in a statement it issued to newsmen on Thursday.