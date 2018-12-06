EFCC arrests nine suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo boys, in Abuja.

EFCC’s Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the commission on November 30 through an intelligence report received on the fraudulent activities of the suspected fraudsters.

It stated: “The fraudsters are residing somewhere along Airport Road, as they were obviously living above their means.

“Operatives of the EFCC had carried out surveillance for days on the activities of the fraudsters before they swooped in on them.

“The suspects are: Edwin Ogbomwan, Okouromi Franklin, Oseji Collins, Collins Onyekwuluje, Anyanechi Ekene, Tony Oviasuyi, Chidi Emeshili, Osaigbovo Aiseos and Osaigbovo Ikponmnosa.

“The suspects had turned their residence into a safe haven for fraudulent activities.

“They use it as a place of abode and an operational office with computers, laptops, phones, modems, sim cards and so many other tools used to defraud Nigerians and foreigners alike of their hard earned money and valuables.”

Orilade said that the suspects had created an identity using the names Thomas Jerry Star and John Ben.

He further said that the suspects who were aged between 19 and 26 years were arrested with two GLK Mercedes Benz cars, one Toyota Camry, Lexus Jeep and other valuables worth millions of naira, which they acquired through proceeds from their fraudulent activities.

He added: “They are currently cooperating with the commission and will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.”