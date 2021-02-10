Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning operation in Benin City, Edo State.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday.

The suspects, who were arrested following intelligence received by the Commission, are Okosun Godspower, Imo Harry Hamilton, Efosa Desmond, Odiase Aifuwa, Idoko Onakpa, Dogìo Samson, Okukoje Godstime, Onuigbo Julius and Osamulu Sunday.

Items recovered from them included laptop computers, mobile phones, a Toyota Camry car and a Luxus Jeep.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, the anti-graft agency said.