Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old Medical Doctor, Chijioke Precious, and 17 others over alleged internet fraud in Owerri, Imo State.

This was disclosed by the Media Unit of the EFCC on Wednesday.

The 17 others whose ages range between 21 and 34 are Anthony Joshua, Henry Mezie, Chukwuebuka Ahiwe, Michael Chinagorom, Jossy Irokwe, Ibe Chukwuebuka, Iroadinma Chibuike, Uchechukwu Divine and Nwosu Emmanuel.

Others are Kenneth Williams, Mmesoma Oparanozie, Chikezie Ogochukwu, Uchenna Ejiogu, Victor Chijioke, Chidera Cyprian, Chukwuebuka Precious and Anyaehie Kelvin.

They were arrested based on intelligence around 1am on Wednesday at Umuguma area of World Bank in Owerri, Imo State.

Recovered were seven luxurious cars: one green Lexus ES350, one blue Lexus ES320, two Toyota Venza, one silver Lexus RX 350, one black Toyota and one white Mercedes Benz 4Matic.

Other items recovered included over 20 sophisticated mobile phones, more than 12 laptops, four inverter batteries, one big screen television and jewelries suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said.