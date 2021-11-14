EFCC arrests man for $200,000 cryptocurrency fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Command have arrested one Precious Ofure Omonkhoa for an alleged bitcoin investment scam.

He was arrested on November 8, 2021 in the Ikoyi area of Lagos following credible intelligence received by the Commission about his illegal activities.

He allegedly posed as Moshem Cnich, a Swedish national, to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money by claiming that he runs a bitcoin scheme, where people invest money to make huge returns.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect engaged in a dating scam and had defrauded two victims in Canada.

Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to have laundered the proceeds of his fraudulent activities by purchasing a piece of land worth $150,000 through bitcoin from CASA-Cubana, a project being run by the Cubana Group.

Upon his arrest, the sum of $50,000 was found in his bitcoin wallet.

The suspect will soon be charged to court, the anti-graft agency said.