The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested an Information Technology (IT) expert and six others for alleged internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspects were arrested at Main Stay Hotel, Akala Express Area in Ibadan.

Uwujaren said that the operation followed series of intelligence reports linking them with alleged fraudulent activities.

He said that the activities ranged from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other fraud still being investigated.

The EFCC spokesperson said that a car, cell phones, laptops, several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.