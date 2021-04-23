Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, also known as Pankeeroy, alongside 34 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.

This was announced in a statement by the Media Office of the anti-graft agency on Thursday.

According to the EFCC, the other suspects are: Chinedu Omesu Christian, Gafar Kunle Adedamola, Chuka AnieboRichard, Nwagbo Chidera Oliver, Dibo Ayomide Samson, Rotimi Segun Damilola, Habeeb Banire Damilola, Afolabi Bolutife Michael, Adekanbi Elijah Adeola, Emeka Christian Egwuatu, Adeyemi Adedamola Olumide, Awokoya Moyosore Iyaniwura, Efunnuga Dmilola Samuel, Samson Makinde Egwuatu, Gbemileke Jide Simeon,Omoyemi Fashola Owolabi and Farouk Ibiwoye Olatunde.

Other are Orapitan Yomi Segun, Oladunjoye Taiwo Olawale, Ibrahim Ajani Olanrewaju, Wasiu Olamilekan Sola, Olamiposi Toheeb Damilola, Isieq Qudus Olamilekan, Abel Ndubuisi Junior, Emmanuel Nonso Martins,Timilehin Oladipo Jesse, Kelvin Okpere Kendal, Omotola Oluwatobi Emmanuel,Rasaq Toyosi Farouq, Oyelere Olawale Shakiru, Timileyin Odeyemi Damilare,Kelly John Nwanou, Adedeji Emmanuel Olayinka, Balogun Subomi Ibrahim and Makinde Adewale Benjamin.

They were arrested on Wednesday at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Until his arrest, Chidera, who claimed to have gone into Bitcoin scam after he suffered depression, had been presenting himself as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using the bitcoincoretrading.com platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Investigations revealed that one of the suspects, Christian, allegedly defrauded an aged Asian-American lady of over $475,000.

In his statement to the Commission, Christian confessed to have been posing as one Dave Federick, a 58-year-old United States national on a mission in Syria, in order to lure his unsuspecting victims and defraud them of their hard-earned money.

Upon his arrest, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE model worth N36,000,000 was recovered from him.

Investigations also revealed that the suspect has N22.3 million worth of Bitcoin in his blocked chain account.

Items recovered from the suspects included exotic cars, iPhones, laptop computers, Android devices and MacBook devices.

The suspects will soon be charged to court, the statement added.