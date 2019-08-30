Joseph Oyediran, one of the internet fraudsters wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of an international crackdown on a syndicate of cyber criminals, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, Ilorin Zonal Office in Kwara State.

This was disclosed by the Zonal Head of the EFCC in Ilorin, Isyaku Sharu, on Friday during a press conference to give update on the EFCC/FBI collaboration in the fight against internet fraud and cyber crime.

Sharu said: “Three weeks ago, the US authority had written to us for assistance in tracking and possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria.

“Investigation conducted by the EFCC revealed that Joseph had benefited about N60 million from the loot via western union transfers.”

He stressed that the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has expressed resolve to ensure that the anti-graft agency effectively coordinates the Nigerian end of the investigation with the FBI and other partner international law enforcement agencies involved in the worldwide crackdown down on internet fraud.

He further noted that within seven months of its operations in Ilorin, the EFCC has revved up efforts to rid the country of cyber crime, resulting in the arrest of more than 50 persons involved in internet fraud.

Sharu said: We have also secured the conviction of 25 of them, recovered exotic cars from them, which were proceeds of their illegal activities.”

He added that money recovered from them, running into millions of naira, were forfeited to the Federal Government.

He also revealed that some property linked to some of the cybercrime suspects were traced to choice areas in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“They include supermarket, plaza and so on, and the conservative value of the property cannot be less than N800 million to N1 billion,” he said.

Sharu said that the nation depends on the vibrancy of the economy, which is a common denominator binding Nigeria together, and business worldwide are being conducted online.

He said: “There is the need for Nigerians to come together with the aim of combating the scourge of internet fraud and cybercrime in order to make the cyber space well-fortified, so that foreign investors can invest to further boost our economy.”