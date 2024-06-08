Trending
EFCC arrests four suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

EFCC, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday, June 6, 2024, arrested four suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation at the Kubwa axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Their arrest followed intelligence and surveillance on their alleged fraudulent activities in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include four brands of mobile phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

