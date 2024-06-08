Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday, June 6, 2024, arrested four suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.
The suspects were arrested during a sting operation at the Kubwa axis of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.
Their arrest followed intelligence and surveillance on their alleged fraudulent activities in the area.
Also Read:
- Collapsed mine: Alake condoles victims, vows to enforce miners insurance
- EFCC arrests four suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
- Police kill three bandits in Katsina, rescue kidnap victims
- Wike names two Abuja roads after Achebe, Clerk
- UI VC inaugurates NIDCOM, others as management board of TETFUND Centre for diaspora studies
Items recovered from the suspects include four brands of mobile phones.
They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.