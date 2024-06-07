EFCC arrests five suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

They were arrested following a predawn sting operation at the Ipent 7 Estate in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

This was sequel to intelligence and surveillance on their alleged fraudulent activities in the estate.

Items recovered from them included a white Toyota Hilux, ash-coloured Mercedes Benz GLK 350, 2014 Model and a white Mercedes Benz GLE 43, AMG 2017 Model.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded, the EFCC said in a statement on Thursday.