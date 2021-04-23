The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested five internet fraud suspects in Kano.

The anti-graft agency revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspects: Abdulaziz Shamsuddeen Umar, Adamu Sufiyan, Abdulsamad Abdulaziz, Mustapha Musa, and Suleiman Alexander Adeiza, were arrested at Danbare Quarters, opposite Bayero University, Kano following intelligence on their alleged involvement cyber-related fraud.

The EFCC statement said they will be charged to court when investigation is completed.