EFCC arrests five for forging letterheads of ONSA, AGF

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on August 24, 2023 arrested five people for allegedly using forged letterheads of the Offices of the National Security Adviser and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The suspects were accused of doing so to fraudulently obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects are Yakubu Hamza Mohammed, Bashir Ladan, Adamu Ibrahim, Steven Anom and Mohammed Bello.

They allegedly conspired and used the letterheads to produce fake employment and recommendation letters for a fee to unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, the EFCC said in a statement on Monday.