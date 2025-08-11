EFCC arrests ex-Sokoto governor over alleged N189b scandal

Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals totalling N189 billion.

The withdrawals are said to contravene the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The former governor reportedly arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:30am on Monday, where he is being interrogated by investigators.

A senior EFCC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the former governor is facing questions over suspicious transactions during his tenure, involving alleged unauthorised withdrawals of public funds.

“The withdrawals are in clear violation of the Money Laundering Act,” the source said, adding that the investigation has been ongoing for months.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment until the interrogation is concluded.

Tambuwal, a senior figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, served as governor from 2015 to 2023 and was previously Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Further details are expected as the investigation continues.

