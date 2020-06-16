The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Minister (name withheld) from Sokoto State over alleged N5 million fraud.

The Zonal Head of the agency in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Lawal, confirmed the development.

The Minister was alleged to have collected rams and money from individuals amounting to about N5 million during the 2019 sallah celebration.

Lawal said the former Minister was still in the custody of the EFCC and a substantial amount of money has been recovered from him.

He said the arrest of the former Minister followed petitions by his victims.

Lawal said the agency had recovered about N400 million from January to date from corrupt individuals.

He added that seven convictions were secured by the agency in the period under review.

He noted that over about 100 petitions were received by the agency bordering on advanced fee fraud, money laundry and land matters among others.

The zonal head also said leaders of some traders associations were invited over alleged diversion of N1 billion to traders by the Sokoto State Government.