EFCC arrests ex-convict, 19 other internet fraud suspects in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 20 suspects, including an ex-convict, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, over cybercrime offences.

Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the agency once secured the conviction of Raji Babatunde, over similar offences.

The latest arrests at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage Area, both in Ilorin, were made through credible intelligence reports, Uwujaren stated on Tuesday.

The suspects, according to the statement, are Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Victor, Oluwafemi Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Roland and Martinson Adegboyega.

Others are Kolawole Temidayo, Orimadegun Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

Uwujaren stated that EFCC recovered exotic cars, laptops and different brands of phones from the suspects.

He added that the suspects would be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.

On May 4, EFCC arrested 62 suspected internet fraudsters including an ex-convict also in Ilorin.